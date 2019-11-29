Friday News Dump: Trump Is Very, Very Thankful For Himself!

He is the best president ever, he has done more for this country than anyone, ever! What a hero!

Donald Trump says he's most thankful for himself on Thanksgiving: "I made a tremendous difference in the country." https://t.co/aRSLlpywbE — Beverly Hill (@HillBeverlyhill) November 28, 2019

November 27: Trump tweets pic of his head Photoshopped onto Sylvester Stallone's body as a way to suggest he's in great health



November 28th: Trump needs a BMW to travel 75 yards to swap planes. pic.twitter.com/6HDYgUY47u — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) November 29, 2019

This is either no-lie-is-too-big-for-us insanity or actual evidence that someone, somewhere in the Trump camp wields a rapier wit. Weirdly, I find the second possibility more debilitating. https://t.co/gfv5YD6z4j — David Simon (@AoDespair) November 29, 2019

Is it normal for the president to share fake thirst traps of themselves? https://t.co/4XE9MB9hTq — someecards (@someecards) November 27, 2019

BREAKING: Sylvester Stallone has a heart-to-heart with President Donald Trump - about his 'reputation' and how he shouldn't be so 'easy' when it comes to his dealings with Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/YS1WdfYrBN — Paul Lidicul (@PaulLidicul) November 27, 2019

In short, Trump got caught stealing from veterans and was fined $2 million. And it was proven in court. And its not the biggest story of the week. It barely registers. I doubt Fox even reports it.

https://t.co/tclTPaO7OJ — John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) November 29, 2019

Here’s a pic I was sent of boxes of “Triggered” sitting in the offices of Turning Point USA, a student group with close Trumpworld ties. pic.twitter.com/7Isaj3YYcM — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) November 28, 2019

“Universal public systems are designed to benefit EVERYBODY! Everyone contributes and everyone enjoys. We don’t ban the rich from public schools, firefighters, or libraries bc they are public goods,” ⁦@AOC⁩ explained. https://t.co/tRewBOl7qV — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) November 29, 2019

Another primary challenger, Mark Sanford, has already pulled out, Weld told me, because he worried "that the impeachment is going to suck all the oxygen out of the room." Weld, by contrast, says "that impeachment could put some oxygen into the room."https://t.co/VtQbYpvyq7

I would say "you have got to be shitting me" but, well, Ohio.



Ohio bill orders doctors to ‘reimplant ectopic pregnancy’ or face 'abortion murder' charges https://t.co/2w4f2oHw1y — Eater of Souls (@EaterSouls) November 29, 2019

President Trump knew of whistleblower complaint when he released aid to Ukraine: report | https://t.co/G0j2H2Zk9K https://t.co/4ucz97BivG — Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd) November 29, 2019

Malcolm Gladwell on why, in our accounting of genius and creativity, we often don’t consider the late bloomers. #NewYorkerArchive https://t.co/yPzDT1nAAh — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) November 29, 2019

We just released a new report revealing Lindsey Graham's Russia-linked donations https://t.co/Y5tnzRmCdb — Richy (@richyg666) November 27, 2019

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and the IRS are breaking with precedent to defy a congressional subpoena and block the release of Trump's tax returns.



How are they justifying it? We sued for records. https://t.co/3Gusifg6vd — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) November 29, 2019

When grandma gets Boardwalk and Park Place pic.twitter.com/1is1z3ETFe — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 20, 2019

Trump has turned the suburbs into a GOP disaster zone. Does that doom his reelection? https://t.co/1J8Gw2EGeD — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 29, 2019

Via @RawStory: Former Fox News staffers blast Sean Hannity for wanting to bring Bill O’Reilly back to the network https://t.co/OXBzFrprjC pic.twitter.com/z8qiWuYMLd — joshua epstein🏳️‍🌈🖖🏼🗽👨🏼‍💻🇺🇸 (@thejoshuablog) November 29, 2019

“It looks like I may be touching a woman’s breasts, but I’m not”—Santa Claus https://t.co/wvgzBylxqo — Dan McQuade (@dhm) November 29, 2019

How Russia will Fan the Flames in Britain's General Election https://t.co/pLgWrpF7rA via @BylineTimes — 𝚂𝚝𝚘𝚍𝚒𝚞𝚜🛸 (@Stodius1) November 29, 2019

Prosecutors said 19-year-old Ruth George, an honors student who was studying kinesiology at the University of Illinois at Chicago, was strangled and killed by a man over the weekend after she ignored his catcalls. https://t.co/ab61061Xy1 — The Hill (@thehill) November 29, 2019

Happy day-after-Thanksgiving! The Trump administration is using an obscure provision of the PATRIOT Act, for the first time in its 18 year history, to hold a non-citizen it can’t deport in detention forever. https://t.co/DkAOWuzHSC — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) November 29, 2019

"I am Muslim, I am American. I love hip-hop. I break-dance. And that's just me." Via @upworthy pic.twitter.com/jhb3oFqIz2 — Sherry J. Taylor (@SherryJTaylor1) August 19, 2019

Can food change lives?



This is the story of how a twice-baked sour cherry pie helped one woman deal with her father's slow decline from ALS and eventual death: https://t.co/0VJjNPXqwK pic.twitter.com/ZE7BJWL3xd — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 29, 2019

Boris Johnson Is Threatening To Review Channel 4's Broadcasting Licence After They Replaced Him With An Ice Sculpture At Thursday's Debate



If the man who unlawfully suspended Parliament, sacked 21 of his MP’s & misled the Queen doesn’t scare you wake up https://t.co/Fn55Y02lxc — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 28, 2019



DEPARTMENT OF PEOPLE ARE SO WONDERFUL SOMETIMES:

A man decided to spread holiday cheer at Costco with a piano performance. pic.twitter.com/wnrwjhYIc8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2019

This young man's life almost ended tragically. Today, he lives to serve, helping young people escape violence by finding themselves. (via Upworthy) pic.twitter.com/Yhe3818nCc — XQ (@XQAmerica) January 27, 2018

DEPARTMENT OF CUTE KIDS AND BABY ANIMALS

Me: Today is a day to be thankful.



9-year-old: When is the day to complain?



Me: Literally every other day of the year. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 28, 2019

baby animals images | ... wild animal park in escondido with many other zoo animals and... pic.twitter.com/rhVCdMm3M6 — Claudia Davis (@ClaudiaDaQKP) November 26, 2019

Avocado might be an adult food?🥑🐿 Squirrels love avocados. But I found that baby/toddler squirrels tend to make that suspicious face. That squirrel eventually took it but most young squirrels sniff it and leave in my experience. pic.twitter.com/QZmhGTztWy — Sublime Squirrel🥜🐿💖367 Smiles (@SublimeSquirrel) November 24, 2019

This dog mama called

Himalaya. She's refusing

to give up on a toddler

who doesn't want to play.

little Hernán,from Buenos

Aires, has DS, which

causes him to shy away

from physical contact.

But Himalaya is so patient

and gentle 🙏🏽❤🐶#AmazingNature pic.twitter.com/PnpPUlKG9y — Amazing Nature🌱 (@SimplyNature8) November 21, 2019

Bears Are Just Big Toddlers pic.twitter.com/8LL2tMsTZ9 — BuzzFeed's Adorably (@Adorably) November 26, 2019



DEPARTMENT OF COOL BEANS

“An alien comet from another star is soaring through our solar system.”



Best writing in a news story I have seen in months. https://t.co/6tyCTfM7uX — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) November 29, 2019

I'm thankful for you readers. Hope you have a wonderful weekend!