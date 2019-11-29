Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Friday News Dump: Trump Is Very, Very Thankful For Himself!

I love me, I think I'm grand, I take me to the movies and I hold my hand!
By Susie Madrak

He is the best president ever, he has done more for this country than anyone, ever! What a hero!


DEPARTMENT OF PEOPLE ARE SO WONDERFUL SOMETIMES:

DEPARTMENT OF CUTE KIDS AND BABY ANIMALS


DEPARTMENT OF COOL BEANS

I'm thankful for you readers. Hope you have a wonderful weekend!

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.