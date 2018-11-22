On Thanksgiving, Trump Tells The Media He's Most Thankful For Himself

After he closed out his bizarre Thanksgiving day call to the troops, Trump told the press he was most thankful for himself on turkey day.

Narcissism is not an intermittent problem. It runs twenty four hours a day, everyday.

Outside of thanking the troops for their service, Trump actually whined to our overseas soldiers and leaders about border fences, electromagnetic energy, the 9th circuit court rulings and the migrants at the southern border.

As he was leaving a reporter asked, "What are you most thankful for, Mr. President?"

Trump replied, "For having a great family and for having made a tremendous difference in this country. I made a tremendous difference in the country. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office that you won't believe it and I mean, you see it, but so much stronger that people can't even believe it."

As usual he can't speak in cogent sentences.

He continued his backslapping and self congratulatory statement.

"When I see foreign leaders, they say we cannot believe the difference in strength between the United States now and the United States two years ago. Made a lot of progress. Thank you very much. Thank you, everybody."

I'm sure those foreign leaders were Putin, Kim Jong-Un and the Crown Prince.

Happy Thanksgiving!