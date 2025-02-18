Pizzagate Jack Posobiec: Me Being There Makes Trump Transparent

Scumbag MAGA all-star of Pizzagate Jack Posobiec made believe that the Trump administration allowing him to accompany them to Keiv was a true sign of transparency.

I vomited. That's like Joseph Mengele claiming Hitler was being transparent when he let Goebbels see his operations on Jews.

This is coming from the guy who rushed to claim it was ANTIFA storming the US Capitol on January 6th on OANN. Jack wasn't happy that the coup attempt failed.

POSOBIEC: Human Events Daily was brought in by the Trump administration and the Trump White House in an act of radical transparency into these meetings. Imagine it, in World War II, at Tehran or Yalta, bringing in independent media and independent voices, and through the power of Social Media X, and this podcast right here, Human Events Daily, the only podcast that was invited to take part in these meetings, to actually be there in the room when this kicked off. That shows the absolute willingness of this White House to show what's going on behind closed doors and to put you, the listener, right in a front-row seat to history. And so, it was my role to document this, to tell you what was happening in real-time. And we're going to show this here. I was recording footage the entire time whenever I was able to do so and when I was allowed to do so because of security concerns.

Posbiec is trying to make the case that Real America's Voice is an unbiased independent news source free of any political affiliation. That is another big fat fucking lie.

RAV was funded to give Steve Bannon a platform to continue with his election fraud lies that Trump ran on for the last four years.

Anything that made the Trump administration appear feeble, weak, disorganized, and clueless, "Human Events Daily" would bury it in a heartbeat.

Like all dictators and vicious strongmen, Trump rewards his most extremist minions.