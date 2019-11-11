John Oliver Finally Gets Revenge On Coal Baron's Frivolous Lawsuits

John Oliver and his team at HBO's Last Week Tonight swung for the Emmy fences on Sunday, and hit a grand slam home run.

The segment was about a lawsuit against them from Bob Murray, coal baron and SLAPP lawsuit filer.

It turns out he is also an alleged (Please note, C&L "legal team") workplace harasser who allegedly (same note) demanded a female employee find his kidney stone on the office carpet, but I digress, and so did John Oliver.

SLAPP stands for "strategic lawsuit against public participation" -- nuisance lawsuits designed to intimidate and silence critics -- illegal in the majority of states. So people like Bob Murray simply file their SLAPP suits in states like West Virginia, where they are NOT illegal.

After two years and a massive legal bill, HBO and John Oliver triumphed, and are able to speak about it.

Or sing on the streets of New York City in full Broadway regalia.

They pulled out all the stops:

