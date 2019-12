John Oliver and his crew over at HBO may never top this particular episode. (Starting at around the 20-minute mark it goes full musical.) As we said in November:

After two years and a massive legal bill, HBO and John Oliver triumphed, and are able to speak about it. Or sing on the streets of New York City in full Broadway regalia.

Our 2019 Crookie good guy award isn't much given how many Emmys you are likely to win for this alone, Mr. Oliver.

Still, we are glad you're still strutting!