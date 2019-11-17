Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump Out For Being Insecure And Feeling Like 'An Imposter'

Nancy Pelosi had a brutal analysis of why Trump continues to hurt himself with self-inflicted wounds. He is insecure and he knows he is an imposter. This analysis, which appears shocking on point, was given during an interview with Face the Nation, and Pelosi did not hold back.

First, they talked about why Trump decided to tweet about former Ambassador Maria Yovanovitch *while she was testifying*, which was largely panned as an abuse of power or witness intimidation.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Why do you think he was tweeting about her? SPEAKER PELOSI: Well, he made a mistake and he knows her strength. And he was trying to undermine it. Of course, presidents appoint ambassadors, but people don't insult people, especially when they're giving testimony before the Congress of the United States. I think even his most ardent supporters have to honestly admit this is the wrong thing for the president to do. MARGARET BRENNAN: The White House said it was just his opinion. He wasn't trying to intimidate. What do you think? SPEAKER PELOSI: The president and perhaps some at the White House have to know that the words of the president weigh a ton. They are very significant. And he should not frivolously throw out insults, but that's what he does. I think part of it is his own insecurity as an imposter. I think he knows full well that he's in that office way over his head. And so he has to diminish everyone else.

That last part will definitely get under thin-skinned Trump's skin. The question will be how long until he tweets at her.

When asked if it qualified as witness intimidation, this is what Pelosi had to say:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you think that was witness intimidation in your book? SPEAKER PELOSI: I haven't had a lot of time to pay attention to the president's tweets and the legal implications of them. I just think that was totally wrong and inappropriate and typical of the president. MARGARET BRENNAN: When you tweeted today, you said Ambassador Yovanovitch was viciously smeared by Trump allies, removed from her post and then threatened by the president. What part of that amounts to an impeachable offense or a crime?

↓ Story continues below ↓ SPEAKER PELOSI: Well, there are many things that the president does that are completely out of the question that are not impeachable. And they're about the election. But when it comes to violating the Constitution of the United States, as he undermines our national security, jeopardizes the integrity of our elections, dishonors his own oath of office. That's about impeachment.

And then on to the Democrat's *AMAZING WEEK*

MARGARET BRENNAN: You think Democrats have had a good week? SPEAKER PELOSI: Well, I think the American people have had a good week. I think truth has had a good week. I think patriotism has had a good week. And I think the Constitution has has a good week. I don't think the president has had a good week.

And Pelosi nailed the Republicans for being in denial:

SPEAKER PELOSI: You know what? If- if we could just talk about what we want to do- I- I really have a real discomfort level of responding to what Republicans say because they are in denial about what has happened in the country. So if you want to ask me about where we're going on this, I'm happy to respond to that. But I find it a waste of my time and yours to just be talking about what Republicans say.

And finally, looking forward to what is next:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Can you help walk the American people through what happens next? We have another week of hearings. SPEAKER PELOSI: Yes. MARGARET BRENNAN: There will be an intelligence report written up and then what? Does the president get, as he says, to confront his accuser or get due process? SPEAKER PELOSI: What do you mean confront his accuser? Confront the whistleblower? MARGARET BRENNAN: Presumably, that's what he means. SPEAKER PELOSI: Well, I will make sure he does not intimidate the whistleblower. So the president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants-- MARGARET BRENNAN: You don't expect him to do that? SPEAKER PELOSI: --if he wants to take the oath of office or he could do it in writing. He has every opportunity to present his case. But it's really a sad thing. I mean, what the president did was so much worse than even what Richard Nixon did, that at some point Richard Nixon cared about the country enough to recognize that this could not continue. The Intelligence Committee is leading this part of the inquiry. There are other depositions that are being taken by more committees. So some of the depositions will continue and then what takes place in the intelligence public will continue for another week. I don't know how much longer. I guess it depends on how many more witnesses they have. That's up to the committee. I don't guide that. That's up to the committee.

Let's see how Trump reacts to this latest interview. We all know how hard it is for him to take criticism from a woman. He tends to react almost viscerally to those digs.

Angry tweets incoming.