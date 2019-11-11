Politics
Oh Darn, Crazy Rep. Pete King Is Retiring. Sure Gonna Miss Ya, Pete!

Yet another longtime Republican congressman decides being in the minority isn't all that fulfilling.
By Susie Madrak

In a long Facebook statement, Long Island's own idiot Rep. Pete King (NY-2) has announced he's not running for reelection:

I have decided not to be a candidate for re-election to Congress in 2020. I made this decision after much discussion with my wife Rosemary; my son Sean; and my daughter Erin. The prime reason for my decision was that after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford.

This was not an easy decision. But there is a season for everything and Rosemary and I decided that, especially since we are both in good health, it is time to have the flexibility to spend more time with our children and grandchildren. My daughter’s recent move to North Carolina certainly accelerated my thinking.

Here are just a few of Pete's greatest hits:

Health Care Is Not A Major Issue Among The American People

Rep. Pete King Is An Embarrasment On Issues Of National Security

Steve King: If Not For Rape And Incest, 'Would There Be Any Population Left?'

Rep. Peter King Compares NFL Players Taking A Knee To Nazi Salutes

The downside is, King won't be around to surprise us with yet another stupendously stupid statement. The upside is, he won't be around.


