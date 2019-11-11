Oh Darn, Crazy Rep. Pete King Is Retiring. Sure Gonna Miss Ya, Pete!

In a long Facebook statement, Long Island's own idiot Rep. Pete King (NY-2) has announced he's not running for reelection:

I have decided not to be a candidate for re-election to Congress in 2020. I made this decision after much discussion with my wife Rosemary; my son Sean; and my daughter Erin. The prime reason for my decision was that after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford.

This was not an easy decision. But there is a season for everything and Rosemary and I decided that, especially since we are both in good health, it is time to have the flexibility to spend more time with our children and grandchildren. My daughter’s recent move to North Carolina certainly accelerated my thinking.