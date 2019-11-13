Politics
'The Price Of Loyalty': Trump's Ally Sondland Is In Big Trouble

Neal Katyal points out that Amb. Gordon Sondland "forgot" a phone call he received on his cellphone in a restaurant, from the someone he calls "The President of The United States"? Forgot? I don't think so.
By Frances Langum
Ooh Gordon you in trouble.

On this morning's MSNBC panel, Neal Katyal pointed out that "some things are going to happen" to Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who until now has been a staunch Trump ally. Don't forget that Sondland (Trump's Ambassador to the EU) donated a million bucks to Trump's inaugural committee.

And today we find out he took a call with Trump in a restaurant. The call was about the Ukraine situation, and people at the restaurant table were able to hear it was Trump and some of the content of the call. (If this was Sondland's personal phone you can bet the Russians heard it, too.)

NEAL KATYAL: Now we see the price of loyalty, because of what's going to happen to Ambassador Sondland.

NICOLLE WALLACE: What's going to happen to him?

KATYAL: Criminal investigations, as Chuck and I know, you build by taking these depositions, getting their testimony. Now Sondland has already had to come back once and say, oh, I forgot some stuff, here it is. Now he's going to have to come back and say, oh, I forgot about that call I had with the President of The United States on my cellphone.

BRIAN WILLIAMS: From a restaurant.

KATYAL: From a restaurant, which is pretty hard to forget. So now we've got a situation in which Sondland may have to flip, effectively, in order to save his hide.

