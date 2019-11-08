Scarborough Gives Frequent Guest Sen. Kennedy A Public Spanking

I'm happy to see this. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) plies his mush mouth, country lawyer "reasonable Republican" brand on Morning Joe on a regular basis. To have the host publicly chide him for his stupid comments about Nancy Pelosi, and to remind him where the lines are? That's A Good Thing.

KENNEDY: I'm going to say it again. We have more in common, our Democratic colleagues and our Republican colleagues, that we don't on certain issues. I think we would surprise ourselves at what we could achieve if we just tried.

Also Kennedy:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to impeach him! I don't mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb.

I didn't mean it as disrespectful. I didn't mean it as disrespectful at all.

"It must suck to be that dumb," Scarborough said.

"You did not mean it to be disrespectful. I can tell you this, if any of my children or any of your children had said such a thing, let's say, even in a student council race or in a high school forum, can you imagine if one of his children came home or one of your children came home and a principal called you and said in the middle of the debate that a teenage boy had said to a teenage girl in front of everybody, 'It must suck to be that dumb,' I'm pretty sure -- I don't know. I can't say how Senator Kennedy raises his family, but I certainly know in most families that I've known that teenage boy would probably get detention and have a lot of apologizing to do.

"So thank you, Senator Kennedy, for setting such a poor example, not only for your constituents, the children of your constituents, but for constituents all over America and children all over America. It is another example of how people are willing -- so many people are willing to degrade themselves and sink to extraordinary levels that we would not allow our children to sink to, but doing it all for an audience of one. It is depressing."

Morning Joe is the highest-ranked morning cable news show. To have him caution a regular guest about personal attacks on Pelosi sends a warning: You want to be on our show, you need to behave. We'll see if they stick to it.