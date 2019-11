“I don't mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb.”

This is what a sitting US Senator John Kennedy said about the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Remember that the next time some wag wants to lecture about civility.

Joe Scarborough made a really good point. THAT'S the clip that will be played on cable news when John Kennedy, the "late" US Senator from Louisiana, DIES.

He just wrote his own obituary.

It must suck to be that dumb.