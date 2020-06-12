Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

'Morning Joe' Mocks Trump's Waiver For His Tulsa Rally

"TRUMP: Come to Our Rally. PS. It could kill you, but that’s your problem," Joe Scarborough tweeted.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Because nothing inspires confidence like packing yourself into a 20,000 seat arena but first you have to agree to waive liability in the case you get sick or die as a result.

Source: Roll Call

Supporters of President Donald Trump are being asked to immunize his campaign from COVID-19 liability claims if they want to attend his next campaign rally.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the online registration form for the public says. “By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

The BOK Center is the large indoor arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that will be the site of the June 19 Trump reelection campaign rally, the first for the president since the coronavirus pandemic has dominated the public’s attention. ASM Global manages the venue.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us