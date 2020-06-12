'Morning Joe' Mocks Trump's Waiver For His Tulsa Rally

Because nothing inspires confidence like packing yourself into a 20,000 seat arena but first you have to agree to waive liability in the case you get sick or die as a result.

Source: Roll Call

Supporters of President Donald Trump are being asked to immunize his campaign from COVID-19 liability claims if they want to attend his next campaign rally.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the online registration form for the public says. “By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

The BOK Center is the large indoor arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that will be the site of the June 19 Trump reelection campaign rally, the first for the president since the coronavirus pandemic has dominated the public’s attention. ASM Global manages the venue.