SNL Democratic Debate Sketch Brought Back Old Favorites And Added Some New

Saturday Night Live had a debate sketch last night and brought back everyone's faves, with a few new ones thrown in for our viewing pleasure! Larry David returned as Bernie Sanders with important pants button advice, Kate McKinnon brings out her Energizer Bunny Elizabeth Warren, and Maya Rudolph graces us with the GIF-happy Kamala Harris impression.

We also had Woody Harrelson as Biden:

BIDEN/HARRELSON: I just want everyone to know, America, I see you. And I see the faces you all make when I talk — you're scared. Scared I'll say something off-color, or even worse...ON color. What I want you to know is you should be scared. Because I'm always one second away from calling Cory Booker...Barack.

Chris Redd did his best Booker, Bowen Yang as Andrew Yang introduced his VP, Melissa Villaseñor as Rachel Maddow gave important biological instructions to Tom Steyer (played brilliantly by Will Ferrell,) and Fred Armisen nailed his Michael Bloomberg impersonation by entering stage right slurping a half-empty Big Gulp, saying he got in by tipping the doorman $30 million, and shrugging that he'd be hard to beat:

BLOOMBERG/ARMISEN: I'd love to see those Trump supporters come up with a conspiracy theory about a Jewish billionaire with his own media company. Good luck making THAT stick.

Maddow/Villaseñor introduced Tulsi Gabbard as the "underdog candidate and tonight's villain," and Cecily Strong ran away with the skit with her Gabbard impression.

GABBARD/STRONG: Thank you, Rachel. What an honor it is to be on the stage with my fellow candidates. I want you to know that I smell your fear. And it makes me stronger. I'm wearing the white suit of your fallen hero, Hillary Clinton. Now fight me, cowards.

Rounding out the crew was Colin Jost as Pete Buttigieg and Rachel Dratch as Amy Klobuchar's bangs, and you have a sketch for the ages.