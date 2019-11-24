SNL Democratic Debate Sketch Brought Back Old Favorites And Added Some New

Saturday Night Live had a debate sketch last night and brought back everyone's faves, with a few new ones thrown in for our viewing pleasure! Larry David returned as Bernie Sanders with important pants button advice, Kate McKinnon brings out her Energizer Bunny Elizabeth Warren, and Maya Rudolph graces us with the GIF-happy Kamala Harris impression.
We also had Woody Harrelson as Biden:
Chris Redd did his best Booker, Bowen Yang as Andrew Yang introduced his VP, Melissa Villaseñor as Rachel Maddow gave important biological instructions to Tom Steyer (played brilliantly by Will Ferrell,) and Fred Armisen nailed his Michael Bloomberg impersonation by entering stage right slurping a half-empty Big Gulp, saying he got in by tipping the doorman $30 million, and shrugging that he'd be hard to beat:
Maddow/Villaseñor introduced Tulsi Gabbard as the "underdog candidate and tonight's villain," and Cecily Strong ran away with the skit with her Gabbard impression.
Rounding out the crew was Colin Jost as Pete Buttigieg and Rachel Dratch as Amy Klobuchar's bangs, and you have a sketch for the ages.