Stephen Colbert Shows Us His Impeachment Advent Calendar!

In the latest episode of "Don and The Giant Impeach," Stephen Colbert talks about the impeachment report coming out soon.

"Now, it looks like the impeachment inquiry may be wrapping up, because yesterday, committee chair Adam Schiff sent a letter to members of the House, announcing that the impeachment committee's report will be finished soon after Congress returns from the Thanksgiving recess, just in time for the Christmas season," Colbert said.

"In fact, I've already got my impeachment Advent calendar. It's so exciting. The entire month of December -- it's so exciting." He displayed it, to audience applause.

"Okay, every day -- it's got all the doors here, and every day, you open a door and get a piece of candy. Let's get the first piece of candy.

"Oh, what's this? Just a little note there. Just a second."

He reads the note: "You'll get your candy, but I would like you to do us a favor, though."

Boom!