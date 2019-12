We are just dead after watching Aidy embrace her inner Lizzo after being in close proximity to the amazingly talented, body-positive, contagiously confident musical guest.

Favorite homages included the resurrection of the tiny purse Lizzo carried on the red carpet, Aidy's mention of that OTHER show she's got going on hulu, ("Shrill," based on Lindy West's book of the same name...), and, of course, that laugh.

Wish it hadn't been cut for time.

May we all smang in peace.

