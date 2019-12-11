Are They This Stupid? Trump War Room Portrays Him As Thanos

File under "stupid ideas that never should have seen the light of day."

Someone at the blue checkmark "official" Trump War Room Twitter account decided to appropriate this fan video of Donald J. Trump as Thanos.

Thanos. The villain of late-model "Avengers" movies. The guy who killed everybody. The one who ultimately (SPOILER) failed in his efforts to destroy our heroes.

Twitter had a field day, of course.

Trump’s official campaign twitter just tweeted a meme comparing him to THANOS.



You know... the villain who wants to MURDER HALF THE UNIVERSE.



And depicts him killing the Democrats. https://t.co/xoUjscFZR9 — Jordan D. White (@cracksh0t) December 10, 2019

Y'all realize that Thanos loses? He wipes out half the universe's population before the Avengers can defeat him and reverse the snap, and you think that he's the good guy?



Good grief. — lawhawk (@lawhawk) December 10, 2019

You've made Trump a supervillain and depicted him in the scene where his plan to kill everyone in the universe falls apart due to his arrogance and incompetence. pic.twitter.com/2B7KdvI7Y8 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 10, 2019

And Driftglass notes that "Now that the GOP has decided to openly revel in their depravity, I look forward to many more 2020 Republican campaign ads favorably comparing President Stupid to other famous fictional mass murderers."

Looks like DC Comics is on topic:

Familiar faces (and jackets) from Frank Miller & Rafael Grampá's new Dark Knight comic, The Golden Child. Their Trump stand-in turns out to be a stooge of The Joker. And isn't that Greta Thunberg among the righteous crowd coming to save us on the last page? #PresidentSupervillain pic.twitter.com/Sh7fbDHwRB — Paul Slade (@PlanetSlade) December 11, 2019