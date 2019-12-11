Are They This Stupid? Trump War Room Portrays Him As Thanos

File under "stupid ideas that never should have seen the light of day."
Someone at the blue checkmark "official" Trump War Room Twitter account decided to appropriate this fan video of Donald J. Trump as Thanos.
Thanos. The villain of late-model "Avengers" movies. The guy who killed everybody. The one who ultimately (SPOILER) failed in his efforts to destroy our heroes.
Twitter had a field day, of course.
And Driftglass notes that "Now that the GOP has decided to openly revel in their depravity, I look forward to many more 2020 Republican campaign ads favorably comparing President Stupid to other famous fictional mass murderers."
Looks like DC Comics is on topic: