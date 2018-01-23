Lara Trump Says Women Are Too Stupid To Know Why They Are Marching

She's married to Eric Trump.

Nuff said.



Transcript via Media Matters:

AINSLEY EARHARDT (CO-HOST): What do you make about all these celebrity women that are going after Melania, after your mother-in-law? You have Kristin Bell, you have Cher, you have Chelsea Handler going after your father-in-law, the president of the United States. Women are supposed to stick together, even Hillary Clinton said that.

LARA TRUMP: Right.

EARHARDT: And you have all these women that are saying such negative things about Melania. And she didn’t decide to run. She’s not the president.

TRUMP: Melania is incredible, and she has taken everything with such grace and class and, honestly, I give her so much credit. But the reality is, when it comes to the left, when it comes to Democrats, they are okay with all women as long as you have their same opinion on things. And it's very evident here. And, you know, I was so disappointed to see the Women's March wasn't just about women. It was more of a hateful, anti-Trump protest, which I think is really sad because this president has done so much for women. He has a woman as the head of the Department of Homeland Security, Education. He had the first woman run a successful presidential campaign, with Kellyanne [Conway]. Women's unemployment is at a 17-year low right now. And, yet, these women out there are so anti-Trump. And I don't even think they know why. They just think that's the thing to do.