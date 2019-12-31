Baghdad Embassy Under Attack; Trump Tweets About Biden

It's so 2019 that the news gods would wait until December 31 to give us the fail of the year. NBC News:

Dozens of people stormed the compound of the United States embassy in Iraq on Tuesday in response to American airstrikes that killed dozens of fighters from an Iran-backed militia group... They chanted "Down, Down USA!" while hurling water bottles and smashing security cameras, according to The Associated Press. An AP reporter at the scene saw flames rising from inside the compound and at least three U.S. soldiers on the roof of the main building inside the embassy. Guards inside the embassy used tear gas to try and prevent demonstrators from moving towards main buildings inside the compound, an Iraqi security source told NBC News on condition of anonymity.

Trump, of course, is retweeting Breitbart News and live-tweeting Fox and Friends this morning. OH AND HE'S GOING GOLFING. (UPDATE: Apparently wiser heads prevailed and someone talked him out of going golfing today. Except that leaves him time to tweet more about...Nancy Pelosi? If Obama Did It Part Infinity.)

As US Embassy Baghdad is assailed by protesters, President Donald Trump has arrived at his West Palm Beach golf club. He tweeted this en route: https://t.co/EWq3VbNSsW — Jennifer Hansler (@jmhansler) December 31, 2019

"Benghazi" is trending. And Lindsey Graham got WAY out over his skis.

Very proud of President @realDonaldTrump acting decisively in the face of threats to our embassy in Baghdad.



He has put the world on notice - there will be no Benghazis on his watch.



(1/4) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 31, 2019

Fascinating you would bring that up so early Lindsey.

It’s the last day of another year of the Orange Horror, and we wake up to

an attack on the American Embassy in Baghdad, and Death to America.



Heck of a job #CadetBoneSpurs



Heck of a job. pic.twitter.com/Jw0jHPcMhJ — PassMeAPickle (@CeeLeeMusic) December 31, 2019

Death to America is trending because of an attack on an American Embassy in Baghdad.



If any Americans die, I take it that Mike Pompeo is going to be called in to testify 50+ times about his negligence?



You know, like Benghazi?

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Deon (@DBF_NYC) December 31, 2019

Cant blame this one on Hillary what will Kevin McCarthy do now? — A J (@AJDumpTrump) December 31, 2019

Our thoughts are with the staff and troops at the embassy. May everyone be safe, in spite of the lack of leadership here at home. Our support for the troops includes removing this idiot president from office in 2020.