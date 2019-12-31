Politics
Baghdad Embassy Under Attack; Trump Tweets About Biden

No, he's not going to be presidential. Ever.
By Frances Langum

It's so 2019 that the news gods would wait until December 31 to give us the fail of the year. NBC News:

Dozens of people stormed the compound of the United States embassy in Iraq on Tuesday in response to American airstrikes that killed dozens of fighters from an Iran-backed militia group...

They chanted "Down, Down USA!" while hurling water bottles and smashing security cameras, according to The Associated Press. An AP reporter at the scene saw flames rising from inside the compound and at least three U.S. soldiers on the roof of the main building inside the embassy.

Guards inside the embassy used tear gas to try and prevent demonstrators from moving towards main buildings inside the compound, an Iraqi security source told NBC News on condition of anonymity.

Trump, of course, is retweeting Breitbart News and live-tweeting Fox and Friends this morning. OH AND HE'S GOING GOLFING. (UPDATE: Apparently wiser heads prevailed and someone talked him out of going golfing today. Except that leaves him time to tweet more about...Nancy Pelosi? If Obama Did It Part Infinity.)

"Benghazi" is trending. And Lindsey Graham got WAY out over his skis.

Fascinating you would bring that up so early Lindsey.

Our thoughts are with the staff and troops at the embassy. May everyone be safe, in spite of the lack of leadership here at home. Our support for the troops includes removing this idiot president from office in 2020.

