Call Records In House Democrats' Impeachment Report Implicate Devin Nunes (UPDATED)

The House Intelligence Committee released their report on the Impeachment Inquiry. Based on a quick review of just a part of it, Devin Nunes should never have served as the ranking member on the Intelligence Committee, and should face an Ethics investigation which culminates in his expulsion from Congress.

From Page 46 of the report:

Over the course of the four days following the April 7 article, phone records show contacts between Mr. Giuliani, Mr. Parnas, Representative Devin Nunes, and Mr. Solomon. Specifically, Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Parnas were in contact with one another, as well as with Mr. Solomon. Phone records also show contacts on April 10 between Mr. Giuliani and Rep. Nunes, consisting of three short calls in rapid succession, followed by a text message, and ending with a nearly three minute call. Later that same day, Mr. Parnas and Mr. Solomon had a four-minute, 39 second call.

Here is what those phone records look like:

That was just one day. There's more. On April 12th there was a flurry of telephone calls with Parnas and Giuliani.

Shortly after that flurry, Parnas had a long conversation with John Solomon.

Rep. Adam Schiff was circumspect in his remarks about Nunes, but the call logs tell the story.

"In terms of the Ranking Member, it won't surprise you that I'm going to reserve comment," Schiff said. "It is, I think, deeply concerning that at a time when the President of the United States was using the power of his office to dig up dirt on a political rival that there may be evidence that there were members of Congress complicit in that activity."

Yes, indeed. Devin Nunes needs to face an ethics investigation and be expelled from Congress for his behavior if it's found that he was indeed complicit.

The phone records, though. They're just damning on their face.

UPDATE: From Lev Parnas' attorney:

Devin Nunes, you should have recused yourself at the outset of the #HIC #ImpeachingHearings. #LetLevSpeak

Read the report and see the call records in the document below:

Full Report HPSCI Impeachment Inquiry - 20191203 by Karoli on Scribd