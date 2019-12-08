Defense Sec. Esper Stonewalls Chris Wallace About His Defiance Of Congress

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper stonewalled Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday by refusing to explain why the Pentagon did not give up one single document demanded in House subpoenas during the impeachment inquiry.

Chris Wallace reminded him they just two days prior to their decision to defy the subpoenas, he said they would do everything they could to comply.

In a laughable response, Esper said that there were, “legal and technical issues related to the request” that made it impossible for the Defense Department to comply with Congressional subpoenas. He never explained what those “legal and technical issues were of course because it is a lie. Trump simply ordered them not to comply.

When asked if Donald Trump ever explained to him why he held up allocated funds to Ukraine he refused to reply to that question, while lying that he had no knowledge of what happened there.

Everyone knows the White House has refused to cooperate with House investigations by all means possible. Some might call that obstruction.

But it's fine because, “At the end of the day, the bottom line is most of that aid got out on time, and at no time did it have any impact on United States national security.” Never mind that it actually did endanger United States national security and more importantly, we should never mind that Donald Trump used the power of his office to shake down a country at war.

Mark Esper is as culpable as Rudy Giuliani.