Lou Dobbs Tells Defense Sec. Mark Esper He'd Better Stop Contradicting Trump

Lou Dobbs, who never served in the military, has a lot of opinions about Defense Sec. Mark Esper. Esper's original sin? Not aligning 100% with Lou's hero Trump.

I bring up Dobbs' lack of military service because he has little understanding of or respect for the military's nonpartisan traditions. He's gone after Esper before for not licking Trump's boots and actually declaring himself in alignment with... Jim Mattis.

Remember when Trump was running, and voters were reassured by him saying "I would listen to the generals"? What a crock that was. Since the minute he got in, this inexperienced blowhard has made disastrous moves -- despite opposition from "his generals." Because hey, that's what dictators do, amirite?

Here, Dobbs is going off on Esper because he dared to give Lt. Col Alexander Vindman and his brother jobs after they were purged by Trump in his post-impeachment retribution, "giving Vindman a soft place to land."

"Just where the hell did Esper come up with a suggested threat of any kind of retaliation?" Dobbs huffed.

Gee, I don't know, Lou. Lemme think.

Impeachment is forever& that has clearly gotten under Trump's skin as he discusses expunging it in the House (not going to happen). He's also making vague threats about retaliation: "when asked how he'll pay back those responsible, saying, "You'll see." https://t.co/FKc8a1vyOw — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 7, 2020

Donald Trump Jr “thanked” @RepAdamSchiff for “unearthing who all needed to be fired. Thanks, Adam!” Thanks, Junior, for confessing to an apparent violation of 18 U.S. Code § 1513, the law protecting witnesses from retaliation in an “official proceeding.” https://t.co/56RHUcCq7M — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) February 8, 2020

Former Trump NSC official: “The broader message to career officials is that you can’t speak up. Even if you see something illegal, something unethical, you can’t speak up. That’s the message the president wants to send.” https://t.co/gRdCaol91O — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 9, 2020

Before they were fired, Gordon Sondland & Lt. Col. Vindman were quietly planning their own exits. Officials told Trump this was likely, & advised him to just let them leave on their own to spare himself the criticism of firing witnesses, but Trump disregarded that advice. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 10, 2020

Dobbs is a piece of work. Always was, and will remain so in perpetuity.