Citing 'Love For Jesus,' Christianity Today Rejects Trump Yet Again

--- Christianity Today, in an update to an editorial saying Trump should be removed from office.

I have gotten in the habit of assuming most if not all evangelicals are hypocritical frauds, and I'm happy to see there are some people left who strive to be, you know, actual Christians. I don't think I was the only one, either. That's why with the original Christianity Today editorial last week, it was such big news that a prominent publication called for Donald Trump's impeachment and removal.

Evangelical frauds like Jerry Fallwell Jr. and Franklin Graham were quick to spot the opportunity presented by an amoral, ruthless and transactional figurehead like Trump. And it was depressing to see how few Christian leaders stood up to him.

Since the first editorial was published, the fake Christians were quick to gather around Fearless Leader and assure him he was still their guy.

Now Christianity Today has done it again with another editorial, this time by Timothy Dalrymple, their president and CEO, "The Flag In The Whirlwind":

The problem is not that we as evangelicals are associated with the Trump administration’s judicial appointments or its advocacy of life, family, and religious liberty. We are happy to celebrate the positive things the administration has accomplished. The problem is that we as evangelicals are also associated with President Trump’s rampant immorality, greed, and corruption; his divisiveness and race-baiting; his cruelty and hostility to immigrants and refugees; and more. In other words, the problem is the wholeheartedness of the embrace. It is one thing to praise his accomplishments; it is another to excuse and deny his obvious misuses of power. Similarly, this is neither a criticism of the evangelical Trump voter nor an endorsement of the Democrats. The 2016 election confronted evangelical voters with an impossible dilemma: Vote for a pro-choice candidate whose policies would advance so much of what we oppose, or vote for an extravagantly immoral candidate who could well damage the standing of the republic and the witness of the church. Countless men and women we hold in the highest regard voted for President Trump, some wholeheartedly and some reluctantly. Friends we love and respect have also counseled and worked within the Trump administration. We believe they are doing their best to serve wisely in a fallen world.

We nevertheless believe the evangelical alliance with this presidency has done damage to our witness here and abroad. The cost has been too high. American evangelicalism is not a Republican PAC. We are a diverse movement that should collaborate with political parties when prudent but always standing apart, at a prophetic distance, to be what Martin Luther King, Jr. called "the conscience of the state." That is what we believe. This is where we plant our flag. We know we are not alone.

Dalrymple closes by saying the publication welcomes supporters and critics alike to submit essays, because "it is time for evangelicals to have a serious discussion about how our identity as Christians shapes our activity as citizens."

CT has lost subscribers since the first editorial, "but we’ve had 3 times as many people start to subscribe,“ editor Mark Galli told MSNBC.

