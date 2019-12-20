Friday News Dump: Nancy Pelosi Raps With Trump, And Other News

What a week, huh? Christmas is a breeze compared to impeachment!

On the “spend 10 fold” on R£D and converting DOD to fighting climate https://t.co/t2JLMlOVOT — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) December 20, 2019

“It is both an honor and disappointment to be the lone candidate of color on the stage tonight,” Andrew Yang said. #DemDebate https://t.co/B3BhKkkS2Q — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 20, 2019

Moderator: "Senator Warren, you would be the oldest president ever inaugurated."



Sen. Warren: "I'd also be the youngest woman ever inaugurated." #DemDebate https://t.co/vhM8Oxtc0g pic.twitter.com/fBjH6LBDBI — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 20, 2019

NEW: LEV PARNAS felt betrayed & angry by TRUMP’s claim he didn’t know Parnas.



When Parnas’s TRUMP-linked attys (JOHN DOWD & KEVIN DOWNING) visited him in jail, he fired them in a tirade of expletives.



His new atty has pitted him against Trump & Giuliani. https://t.co/LurryVQvvr — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) December 19, 2019

Australia has experienced its hottest day on record with the national average temperature reaching a high of 40.9C (105.6F). https://t.co/WYvX3h8q3h — Ninja Economics (@NinjaEconomics) December 18, 2019

“During the impeachment debate, Chris says ‘I didn't hear a single Republican from any region of the country stand in the well of the House and say that Donald Trump is a good man, that he is an honest man.’”https://t.co/ioomqFWeFy — Resistbot (@resistbot) December 20, 2019

Biden is asked if he would be willing to sacrifice economic growth from oil and potentially lots of blue-collar jobs in the interest of transitioning to a clean energy economy.



Biden: “The answer’s yes.” — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) December 20, 2019

In 2008 Trump Thought Pelosi Impeaching Bush Would Be 'Wonderful' | @crooksandliars https://t.co/n9hXNPsMKT — Republican Swine (@RepublicanSwine) December 20, 2019

And we’re suddenly back to “we mustn’t break tradition.” This from the guy who vowed to refuse his oath of office to be a neutral juror. https://t.co/BBCYdPLVMv — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 19, 2019

Sanders: 'Day one, executive order: Restore the legal status of 1.8 million people in the DACA program...Day one, we introduce bipartisan legislation which will result in a path toward citizenship for all of the 11 million who are undocumented.' #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/BT0ZH8xiLo

↓ Story continues below ↓ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 20, 2019

While McConnell was refusing to hold fair impeachment trial, Senate confirmed Trump's 187th judge today. This is the biggest scandal of Trump admin that's getting almost no attention — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) December 20, 2019



DEPARTMENT OF NICE PEOPLE

Four guys asked their new neighbor if they can walk her dog, and the dog wrote back.https://t.co/7PowiNRUYF pic.twitter.com/Cng5Nl6AOm — Upworthy (@Upworthy) December 18, 2019

A unique voice at a London subway stop remains as an act of kindness to a grieving widow.https://t.co/bnC01mdQsd pic.twitter.com/180ELgfGPk — Upworthy (@Upworthy) December 18, 2019



DEPARTMENT OF CUTENESS!

Because you want to see a baby piggy that was raised by a Pitbull, act like a Pitbull with its mommy. pic.twitter.com/3Gn71RRGUh — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) December 19, 2019

Have a wonderful weekend! Try to rest up before you have Christmas dinner with the family!