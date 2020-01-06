Lindsey Graham Issues Fake Warning: 'Change Rules' To Override Pelosi

Lindsey Graham is trying to make it that he's running against Nancy Pelosi in 2020.

Too bad for him he's running against Jaime Harrison.

If you are talking about Lindsey Graham, 2020. Support Jamie Harrison https://t.co/jWfYXGbWK5 — Otterpup (@otterpup67) January 6, 2020

So Lindsey goes on Fox and stomps the ground against Nancy Pelosi holding up the impeachment articles, suggesting that he and he alone will fight her! WaPo:

“Well, we’re not going to let Nancy Pelosi use the rules of the Senate to her advantage,” Graham said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” later adding: “My number one goal is [to] not let the speaker of the House become the majority leader of the Senate. . . . If we don’t get the articles this week, then we need to take matters [into] our own hands.” ...The suggestion, while unlikely due to the high threshold of votes required for changing Senate impeachment rules, underscores the pressure some Trump allies feel as the president stews over the impeachment delay.

Lindsey Graham wants his Fox News watching voters of South Carolina to think of him as the guy who put up his dukes to Nancy Pelosi instead of the guy who told Laura Ingraham there will be cuts to Social Security and Medicare to balance the budget after Trump's tax cuts for billionaires. Really.