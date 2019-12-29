C&L's Late Night Music Club With Billie Eilish

This one on so many top ten lists of the year. And Billie doing the Fred Astaire "dancing on the ceiling" trick on SNL made her the most talked-about musical guest of Season 45.
What are you listening to this evening?
This one on so many top ten lists of the year. And Billie doing the Fred Astaire "dancing on the ceiling" trick on SNL made her the most talked-about musical guest of Season 45.
What are you listening to this evening?
|WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
|
Price: $9.49
(As of 12/29/19 03:21 pm details)
For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!