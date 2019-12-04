Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Byrds

Was it all a strange game? You're a little insane?
By Dale Merrill

Happy 75th birthday to Chris Hillman. Along with Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, David Crosby and Michael Clarke, Chris was one of the original members of the Byrds in 1965. He played a pivotal part in getting Gram Parson into the band in 1968 and laying the foundation of what would be known as country-rock.

By the time 1969 rolled by , both Hillman and Parsons flew the Byrds coop and form the Flying Burrito Brothers. After that band dissolved, he went on to play in group such as Manassas and Desert Rose Band.

One of the first hits Chris had a hand in writing and singing on was the Byrds "So You Want To Be A Rock-n-Roll Star" which appeared on their 1967 album Younger Than Yesterday.

What are you listening to tonight?


Younger Than Yesterday
Younger Than Yesterday
Artist: The Byrds
Price: $3.99
(As of 12/04/19 06:34 am details)

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.