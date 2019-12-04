C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Byrds

Happy 75th birthday to Chris Hillman. Along with Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, David Crosby and Michael Clarke, Chris was one of the original members of the Byrds in 1965. He played a pivotal part in getting Gram Parson into the band in 1968 and laying the foundation of what would be known as country-rock.

By the time 1969 rolled by , both Hillman and Parsons flew the Byrds coop and form the Flying Burrito Brothers. After that band dissolved, he went on to play in group such as Manassas and Desert Rose Band.

One of the first hits Chris had a hand in writing and singing on was the Byrds "So You Want To Be A Rock-n-Roll Star" which appeared on their 1967 album Younger Than Yesterday.

What are you listening to tonight?