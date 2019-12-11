C&L's Late Nite Music Club With McCoy Tyner

Pianist McCoy Tyner joined John Coltrane's band in 1960 and, along with Jimmy Garrison on bass and Elvin Jones on drums, formed what is known as 'Trane's "classic quartet".

Among the records the combo played on include A Love Supreme and Live At The Village Vanguard. After splitting from the group in '65, Tyner led several different groups both big and small and is revered as one of the most influential piano players in the history of jazz.

McCoy Tyner turned 81 years old today. Let's hear one from his classic 1967 album The Real McCoy where he guides a four-piece band made up of him, saxophonist Joe Henderson, drummer Elvin Jones and bassist Ron Carter.

What are you listening to tonight?