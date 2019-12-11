Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With McCoy Tyner

Happy 81st birthday to one of the most influential piano players in the history of jazz.
By Dale Merrill

Pianist McCoy Tyner joined John Coltrane's band in 1960 and, along with Jimmy Garrison on bass and Elvin Jones on drums, formed what is known as 'Trane's "classic quartet".

Among the records the combo played on include A Love Supreme and Live At The Village Vanguard. After splitting from the group in '65, Tyner led several different groups both big and small and is revered as one of the most influential piano players in the history of jazz.

McCoy Tyner turned 81 years old today. Let's hear one from his classic 1967 album The Real McCoy where he guides a four-piece band made up of him, saxophonist Joe Henderson, drummer Elvin Jones and bassist Ron Carter.

What are you listening to tonight?


The Real McCoy
The Real McCoy
Price: $5.61
(As of 12/11/19 06:19 am details)

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.