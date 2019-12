Fox and Friends viewers got some "Brian-Washing" pumped into their skulls this morning:

Do not watch the impeachment hearings!

"It's going to be like a lecture. ... If you were bored by the last one, you're gonna be really bored by this one."

But ya know Brian, maybe Donald Trump will live-tweet some obstruction of justice or witness tampering during the proceedings. Won't THAT be exciting?

Perhaps we need some coloring books and orange flavored prunes to spice things up for those bored with learning how a sitting president engaged in extortion and obstruction of justice? — Mr. Z (Gen X Human Scum) (@Zenaphobe) December 2, 2019

Distilled down to its most simplest analogy, they're treating the impeachment hearings as a movie review. And who invests the time and energy to watch "boring" programming??...3/ — Nick Carmody JD, MS Psych (@Nick_Carmody) November 14, 2019

It's not working.