Brian Kilmeade Does Not Understand How Phones Work

Oh, Brian Kilmeade, you are more entertaining than a rotting stump, but you are not more intelligent than one.
This morning's Fox and Friends has given up trying to parse serious matters in the Impeachment inquiry. Good call!
So Brian Kilmeade wonders aloud about Gordon Sondland's Ukrainian restaurant phone call with Donald Trump.
(Transcript via Media Matters):
BRIAN KILMEADE: I also find it hard to believe that people just accept that you can hear both sides of a phone call three thousand -- or five thousand miles away.
AINSLEY EARHARDT: Unless it's on speakerphone.
KILMEADE: I've never heard both sides of a phone call when you have it to your ear.