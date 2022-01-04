Fox News Says Go Back To Work, While Broadcasting Remotely

While working from a remote location because of Fox News' COVID requirements, the F&F co-hosts wants everybody else to go to work and school and just "live with" the pandemic.
By John AmatoJanuary 4, 2022

Fox News has mandated all their anchors and guests to get vaccinated.

Many of their shows are using Zoom and other Internet viewing apps to host their live shows.

So it's the height of hypocrisy when Fox and Friends attacks teachers and demands Americans to leave their homes go to work and school despite the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade tried to claim 'Fox News loves teachers' but just hates unions. Sure thing.

Kilmeade, safely tucked away in a remote location, said, "This should be a mantra from here on in. Let's not get caught up in the daily nuances of what doctors say is in what's out."

The daily nuances like the Delta variant? Like Omicron? Like rising hospitalizations, infections, and deaths?

He continued, "It’s called live with it. Go to work. Live with it. Get on a train, get on a bus, get on a plane, how do we live with it? We can no longer hide from it.”

WTF does he think we've all been doing? We are living with it. Most of us are trying to protect the health and safety of the country, Brian. Not you or your cohorts, though. Ratings are king even if those opinions and misguided views are killing people.

"In the real world there are parents that have to deal with remote learning until they can get control of their kids' education," Kilmeade said.

Fox then played a video from a Chicago teachers union in Chicago that disagreed. Fox News uses a single instance to represent every teacher in the country.

Colby Hall writes, "Kilmeade gave this direction from a remote studio at the Fox News studios, following Fox News own virus mitigation guidelines that have kept Fox & Friends co-hosts off of the “curvy couch” as a means to keep everyone safe from getting infected from the potentially deadly contagion."

"Fox News also has mandated that all in-office workers must have received at least one vaccination shot by December 27th of last year to show up in person, a policy that ostensibly flies in the face of many anti-mandate opinion hosts on the top-rated network."

This country hasn't faced a pandemic for a hundred years so, of course, we learn as we go along.

What's Kilmeade's excuse?

