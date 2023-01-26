Fox And Friends Begs Biden To Go Easy On Republicans

During the last hour on today's Fox and Friends, the hosts uncharacteristically praised Joe Biden's efforts to improve the US economy and suggested he brag about that instead of attacking Republicans when he gives his economic speech in Springfield, Virginia this afternoon.

I'm sorry, what? Biden can walk and chew gum at the same time.

After wrapping up a segment fearmongering on the national debt and rising costs, including focusing on Dollar stores, the Fox and Friends co-hosts joined the discussion in a surprising way.

"Lucas, the word is, on the preview of the speech, is he is going to attack Republicans. Does he know the election was over a few months ago?" Kilmeade asked.

"See, to me, this would be the perfect time to say, listen, our numbers aren’t perfect, but we have better numbers than any other country in the world," Kilmeade advised. "And compare yourself to China, compared to Russia, compared to any European nation…"

"Our numbers look good. And this way, you could actually pretend, at least for a few months, that you’re a unifying president," Kilmeade said.

On FOX Business, Stuart Varney and some of his guests did their best to downplay the great news on the economic growth for the last quarter and job creation, but Brian didn't buy it.

Ainsley Earhardt tried to downplay her cohost's counsel.

But I’m saying you have the, that his choice is - attack Republicans and how bad their ideas are. I’d say, hey, listen, look at me. That I know countries, we have some challenges, but compared to everybody else, we’ve worked our way out of it," Kilmeade concluded.

Steve Doocy said that now Biden is on the ballot for 2024.

"Now when you look at the numbers, the numbers are good, when you look at unemployment, job creations, things like that..." Doocy said.

Of course President Biden is going to blast the incoming House Republicans. They have no ideas, yet they want to hold the full faith and credit of the United States hostage over the debt ceiling to make Biden look bad.

Attacking Republicans will be a small part of Biden's speech because they really, really deserve it.

It seems to me that Fox and friends is worried that the public is actually seeing the economy improve, and that Biden's attacks on the Republican Party are well-deserved.

But....at least Biden's speech forced the Fox and Friends three-headed monster to admit that the US economy is on the right track under a Democratic president.