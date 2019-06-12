Media Bites
Brian Kilmeade's Guest Mystified That 'Money' Would Help Poor

God forbid a brown person in Congress offers tangible ideas to help vulnerable folks. Cue Fox News Freak Out over Rep. Tlaib's suggestion, courtesy of Justin Haskins.
By Aliza Worthington
Do people on Fox News realize they look and sound ridiculous and stupid? Do they just not care? Here's this morning's submission to the Fox News Idiot's Hall Of Fame: Justin Haskins asking the question, "How does giving poor people money help them?" and asserting that the goal of this would be to destroy capitalism.

My favorite part, of course, is the Twitter response to this condescending caucasity.

Oooo! Oooo! I have more questions! How would giving medicine to the sick help THOSE people? Why don't they just WORK HARDER to get better? And how would giving food to hungry people help THEM? Hunger builds CHARACTER, dammit!


