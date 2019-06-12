Brian Kilmeade's Guest Mystified That 'Money' Would Help Poor

Do people on Fox News realize they look and sound ridiculous and stupid? Do they just not care? Here's this morning's submission to the Fox News Idiot's Hall Of Fame: Justin Haskins asking the question, "How does giving poor people money help them?" and asserting that the goal of this would be to destroy capitalism.

Fox guest on .@RashidaTlaib's proposal for direct cash assistance to needy Americans: "How is handing everybody $3000 or $6000 actually going to improve people's lives? ... This is about destroying capitalism, not improving people's lives." pic.twitter.com/pFatmqbgXF — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 12, 2019

My favorite part, of course, is the Twitter response to this condescending caucasity.

Yes. Destroying capitalism by... giving more people the power to buy things... — tolle (@tolle55319974) June 12, 2019

How did handing $2T to big business help them? Was that about destroying capitalism too? — Parrhizzia🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@parrhizzia) June 12, 2019

How is improving people's lives actually going to improve people's lives? — The Gritty Committee (@ocoo6o1xmw) June 12, 2019

Attacking direct cash assistance to the poor, this Fox guest asks, "if you're making $49,000, why would you want to make $55,000 if you know that you lose your $3,000 check?" (He might want to recalculate that example.) pic.twitter.com/KzTJnjb9PE — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 12, 2019

Oooo! Oooo! I have more questions! How would giving medicine to the sick help THOSE people? Why don't they just WORK HARDER to get better? And how would giving food to hungry people help THEM? Hunger builds CHARACTER, dammit!