Congress' Big Chill

I want you to look at this little box below from ProgressivePunch. It shows the two members of Congress who have the most progressive voting records.

They are just fractionally different but the two close-to-perfect records belong to Marie Newman from Illinois and Andy Levin from Michigan.

Both were redistricted into battles with corporate incumbents with more centrist, GOP-lite records, New Dems Sean Casten and Haley Stevens.

It should come as no surprise that Hakeem Jeffries' anti-progressive hit-squad has chosen Newman and Levin-- along with Rashida Tlaib-- as his first incumbent targets for elimination.



He has AIPAC's sleazy, Republican-funded SuperPAC, United Democracy Project, and Mark Mellman's even sleazier Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI) putting hundreds of thousand of dollars into deceitful media smears against the 3 candidates.

Today's ask is simple: please consider helping 3 of the best incumbents in Congress-- all three proven to be fully dedicated to the interests of working families-- so they can respond to the orchestrated smear campaigns against them by conservatives who are serious about making the House even less progressive.

If Jeffries and his allies succeed in defeating Newman, Levin and Tlaib it will send a chill through already shaky members that being too loud and too unequivocal about core progressive values in a career-ender. This was how Mellman's DMFI started last week. It's just the beginning:

