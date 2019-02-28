Mark Meadows Went Birther On President Obama In 2012

During Michael Cohen's hearing Rep. Mark Meadows feigned indignation for being attacked by two Democratic women on the Committee. Reps Brenda Lawrence and Rashida Tlaib called out Meadows for using a black woman as a prop -- to crow that Trump wasn't really a racist.

Eric Levitz writes, "Meadows presented Lynne Patton, a former party planner for the Trump Organization and current HUD official. “You made some very demeaning comments about the president that Ms. Patton doesn’t agree with,” Meadows told Cohen.

Rep. Lawrence blasted him for this moronic and insulting use of a person of color.

Rep. Lawrence said, "Being a Black American, and having endured the public comments of racism from the sitting president as being a Black person, I can only imagine what's being said in private. And to prop up one member of our entire race of Black people, and say that that nullifies that is TOTALLY insulting, and in this environment of expecting a president to be inclusive, and to look at his administration speaks volumes.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib's followed up with her own derogatory comments about his behavior which sent Rep. Meadows into a hissy fit and he immediately huffed and puffed at Chairman Cummings that he was being smeared as a racist, which stopped the proceeding until he withdrew his objections.

I guess he forgot about a video from a 2012 Tea Party event that shows Rep. Meadows happily promoting the racist meme of birtherism to denounce President Obama.

Meadows said, “2012 is the time we’re going to send Mr. Obama home to Kenya or wherever it is.”

I doubt Meadows is so stupid to believe that what he said was not racist even if he has people of color in his family and Rep. Cummings is a valued friend.

Making believe Barack Obama was not American is as racist as it gets.

And using a person of color as a prop to defend Trump from his racism, when America has seen and heard his many racial attacks on minorities and political rivals is not only childish, but indefensible.