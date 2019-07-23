Trump Gins Up Hate Against Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Orange Jabba The Hutt appeared before a gaggle of Aryan Youth Turning Point U.S.A. teenagers today in order to spread hatred and feed racism against four progressive Congresswomen of Color. It soothes his stunted, warped psychic twitch to bully and punch down. These youngsters played right in.

His target in this clip was Rashida Tlaib, Representative from Michigan. He went in on her like, well, a weak, stupid person who cannot keep up with a strong, smart person. Falling back on his favorites of calling such women "crazy," and the like, he riled up this crowd and basked in their cheers.

ORANGE JABBA: There’s no way she stands for the values of the people of Michigan....She’s vicious. She’s like a crazed lunatic....She's screaming like a total lunatic at one of her rallies...

I'm sorry, Trump, have you ever met yourself? Have you seen one of your own rallies? I mean, I'm old enough to remember you humping a flag pole, and pretending the entire country of Sweden is your friend, and Rep. Tlaib is the lunatic? And let's please not forget that these four Congresswomen now need extra protection from the Capitol police because of you and your attacks on them. If anything happens to Rep. Tlaib or the others, it will be because of your Nuremburg rallies, and the blood will be on your hands.