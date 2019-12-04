Impeachment Witnesses Stand Their Ground When GOP Rep. Bullies Them

How very McCarthy-esque Republicans are continuing to be. In the later hours of the House Judiciary Committee's hearings on Impeachment, Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) asked the panelists to raise their hands if they voted for Donald Trump in 2016. Mind you, these witnesses are Constitutional Law scholars and professors at the most respected educational institutions in the country. They are under oath. And a U.S. Representative just asked them to tell the world for whom they cast their presidential ballot.

As if that weren't the most egregious invasion of privacy and affront to everything about elections and individual autonomy Americans hold dear, he did it on behalf of the most vengeful, spiteful, lawless president in the nation's history. For the witnesses, lying meant perjury. Telling the truth meant endangering themselves by putting targets on their backs for Trump.

These scholars stood their ground. Prof. Karlan, who will long be remembered as one of the several female rock stars of Impeachment witnesses, immediately told McClintock to shove it up his @ss. Prof. Feldman backed her up by saying NOT raising their hands was NOT an indication of an answer to his unethical, unAmerican line of questioning.

McCLINTOCK: Thank you, Mr. Chairman. could I be, just with a show of hands, how many on the panel actually voted for Donald Trump in 2016? KARLAN: I don't think we are obligated to say anything about how we cast our ballots. McCLINTOCK: Just show of hands. KARLAN: I will not -- McCLINTOCK: I think you have made your positions quite clear, Professor Karlan. CHAIRMAN NADLER: The gentleman will suspend, and we will suspend the clock too. KARLAN: I have a right to cast a secret ballot. McCLINTOCK: Let me rephrase the question. how many of you supported... CHAIRMAN NADLER: The gentleman may ask the question. The witnesses don't have to respond. McCLINTOCK: How many of you supported Donald Trump in 2016? Show of hands. FELDMAN: Not raising our hands is not an indication of an answer, sir.

Who needs more evidence than this little performance by McClintock for Daddy Trump that the GOP has completely abandoned any desire to protect our elections, and our ability to safely cast our votes?