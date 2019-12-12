BOOM: Hakeem Jeffries Steamrolls GOP Framing On Impeachment

The Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are doing democracy proud in their five-minute arguments during the debate on impeachment. While the GOP reps yell and speed-lie their way through this, throwing their arms and spittle about in faux outrage over "division" and "fairness" (HA), Democrats are making their arguments with facts, somberness, and care.
One of the absolute stars that shone in yesterday's debate was New York's Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who crafted an oratory both historical and relatable, and managed to bring the issues into focus with, dare I say it? At risk of plagiarizing, clarity.
Here are some of the highlights from the transcript:
Rep. Jeffries then invoked Ronald Reagan to help answer why it mattered so very much — why we should care that Trump (a) pressured a foreign government to target an American citizen for his own political gain, and (b) held back nearly $400 million in desperately needed military aid to get his "deliverable." The answer, clarified Reagan, was about liberty. Freedom.
Personally, I think Rep. Jeffries is being exceedingly generous in his estimation of our nation's DNA, and that grace is a gift. Because based on the examples he cited, and the history that followed right up until the present, it seems clear to me for all the talk of liberty in our nation's official rhetoric, our dominant genes are still genes of oppression. When the genes of freedom and liberty show themselves, they are probably the recessive ones coming to the fore because of lucky happenstance. His message comes through loud and clear, though, and it is exactly the right one for the argument that needs making at this moment in history.
Rep. Jeffries ended his speech as he began it, quoting the magnificent farewell address of our first president, George Washington:
"The Constitution is sacredly obligatory upon all."
Keep going, Dems. We are with you.