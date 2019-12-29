Politics
'It's Only Two': CNN Analyst Breathes 'Sigh Of Relief' At Low Body Count In Latest Church Shooting

CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem said on Sunday that she regretted having breathed a "sigh of relief" because there were reportedly "only two" people killed in the latest Texas church shooting.
Kayyem spoke to CNN about the use of armed security guards in churches after a gunman opened fire inside the the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.

"A lot of these churches have armed guards," Kayyem said. "We're at this stage where, you know, I sort of do this sigh of relief that, oh, it's only two -- you know, two people who are critically injured or dead -- that's not a good place to be as a nation."

"Obviously the harm could have been much greater, given the size of that church," she continued. "I'm not happy that I think this is not an epic tragedy because our numbers [of victims] are so low because we've seen huge numbers at churches and synagogues in the past."


