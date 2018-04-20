GOP Strategist: Comey Memos Another Reminder Of Concept Of Trump, Hookers And Russia

As Karoli already discussed here, there wasn't much that was new in the Comey memos that House Republicans apparently leaked as soon as they were turned over to them from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, but what was new didn't do Trump any favors.

GOP strategist and never-Trumper Rick Wilson shared those same sentiments on Don Lemon's show on CNN last night, and pulled no punches when it comes to what a boneheaded move this was by Trump's allies in Congress:

WILSON: This is one more example of Donald Trump either having a relationship with Vladimir Putin, and he hasn't been honest about it, or being fabulous in trying to impress people with an imaginary relationship with Vladimir Putin. This is guy whose behavior -- I mean the stink of guilt is all over this guy. And I don't think his congressional allies did him any favors tonight by revealing these memos. They thought this was going to make Comey, and the investigation look bad, this is once again just reminding people of the concept of Trump, hookers, and Russia all in one big package. It's astounding how dumb these people were to insist on this being released tonight.

As Sarah Burris at Raw Story discussed last night, Republican leadership has been desperate to spin the release of the memos as being bad for James Comey, but their efforts haven't been going particularly well for them.