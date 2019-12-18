Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Lisa Page: 'Insurance Policy' Was About Protecting America From Trump

The "insurance policy" text, explained. If Trump lost the election, the threat from Russia was weakened. Wow.
By Frances Langum
38 min ago by Frances Langum
Views:

NBC describes the video above in unemotional language:

Lisa Page, a former FBI lawyer who has become a favorite target of Donald Trump as a proxy for the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia, talks with Rachel Maddow about a text message exchange she was involved in that mentioned an "insurance policy" and "we won't let it happen" in regard to a Trump presidency.

But her answer is anything but bland. Discussing via text the danger that a Donald Trump presidency presents to the nation, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok mentioned an "insurance policy," that "we would let it happen."

Lisa Page noted to Rachel that if Trump wasn't elected, there would be no danger to the Republic from a Trump presidency.

LISA PAGE: We're talking about whether or not we should take certain investigative steps or not based on the likelihood that he's going to be president or not. You have to keep in mind, if President Trump doesn't become president, the national security risk, if there is somebody in his campaign associated with Russia, plummets. You're not so worried about Russia's doing, vis-à vis a member of his campaign, if he's not president because you're not going to have access to classified information, you’re not gonna have access to sources and methods in our national security apparatus. So the ‘insurance policy’ was an analogy. It's like an insurance policy when you're 40. You don't expect to die when you're 40, yet you still have an insurance policy.

Chilling to think that he "won." What a nightmare we are living through.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.