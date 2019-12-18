Lisa Page: 'Insurance Policy' Was About Protecting America From Trump

NBC describes the video above in unemotional language:

Lisa Page, a former FBI lawyer who has become a favorite target of Donald Trump as a proxy for the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia, talks with Rachel Maddow about a text message exchange she was involved in that mentioned an "insurance policy" and "we won't let it happen" in regard to a Trump presidency.

But her answer is anything but bland. Discussing via text the danger that a Donald Trump presidency presents to the nation, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok mentioned an "insurance policy," that "we would let it happen."

Lisa Page noted to Rachel that if Trump wasn't elected, there would be no danger to the Republic from a Trump presidency.

LISA PAGE: We're talking about whether or not we should take certain investigative steps or not based on the likelihood that he's going to be president or not. You have to keep in mind, if President Trump doesn't become president, the national security risk, if there is somebody in his campaign associated with Russia, plummets. You're not so worried about Russia's doing, vis-à vis a member of his campaign, if he's not president because you're not going to have access to classified information, you’re not gonna have access to sources and methods in our national security apparatus. So the ‘insurance policy’ was an analogy. It's like an insurance policy when you're 40. You don't expect to die when you're 40, yet you still have an insurance policy.

Chilling to think that he "won." What a nightmare we are living through.