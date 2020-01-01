Sports
Comments

New Year's Day Bowl Games Open Thread

Good Morning! Are you ready to start the year with some FOOTBALL?
By Frances Langum
Happy New Year! There's football on today, did you hear? (all times are Eastern)

Outback Bowl, Auburn vs. Minnesota, 1 pm, ESPN

Citrus Bowl, Alabama vs. Michigan, 1 pm, ABC

Rose Bowl, Wisconsin vs. Oregon, 5 pm, ESPN

Sugar Bowl, Georgia vs. Baylor, 8:45 pm, ESPN

How are you celebrating today? What's your pick for the winning team(s)?

It's a New Year's Day open thread too.

We at Crooks and Liars are SO grateful to you, our readers and commenters, for hanging in there with us as we RESIST in the age of Trump. Thank you.


Comments

