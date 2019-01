2019 New Year's Day Bowl Games Thread

Happy New Year! Here's the listings for today's bowl games. (Assuming you survived the SIX bowl games played yesterday.)

Outback Bowl: Mississippi vs. Iowa at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Playstation Fiesta Bowl: University of Central Florida vs Louisiana State in Glendale, Arizona: 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Citrus Bowl: Kentucky vs. Penn State at 1 p.m. ET on ABC

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Washington in Pasadena, CA: 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs Texas in New Orleans, LA: 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

It's an open thread today to share football reactions or new year's resolutions. Happy New Year!