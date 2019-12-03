North Dakota Company That Trump Promoted Awarded $400mil Contract

The putrid, fetid swamp of Donald Trump showed itself yet again yesterday when a company that couldn't meet government standards suddenly got awarded a fat government contract.
Trump and his news channel Fox News have repeatedly promoted Tommy Fischer with many appearances on the propaganda vehicle.
And fittingly, the section of the border wall will go straight through a wildlife refuge.
Source: Washington Post
A company that President Trump urged military officials to hire for border wall construction has been awarded a $400 million contract to build a span of new barrier across an Arizona wildlife refuge, according to a Defense Department announcement Monday.
North Dakota-based Fisher Sand and Gravel won the contract to build in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Ariz., the Defense Department said, with a target completion date of Dec. 30, 2020.
Trump has repeatedly pushed for Fisher to get a wall-building contract, urging officials with the Army Corps of Engineers to pick the firm — only to be told that Fisher’s bids did not meet standards. Trump’s entreaties on behalf of the company have concerned some officials who are unaccustomed to a president getting personally involved in the intricacies of government contracting.
Trump has been enamored with Tommy Fisher, the company’s chief executive, who has made multiple appearances on Fox News to promote his firm and insists that it would do a better job than those the government had already chosen. The company’s attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Monday.