North Dakota Company That Trump Promoted Awarded Another $1.3 Billion Contract To Build Border Wall

At this point Trump doesn't seem to care how unseemly and brazen his daily activities appear to be. Though Fisher Sand and Gravel's original contract of $400 million awarded last December for a wall on the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge is still under audit for blatant corruption, Trump just awarded an even bigger contract to them. And at over $40million per mile it's the most expensive ever contract for Trump's wall yet.

America, you voted for the swamp, you got the swamp. Congratulations.

Source: Washington Post