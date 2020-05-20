North Dakota Company That Trump Promoted Awarded Another $1.3 Billion Contract To Build Border Wall

At this point Trump doesn't seem to care how unseemly and brazen his daily activities appear to be. Though Fisher Sand and Gravel's original contract of $400 million awarded last December for a wall on the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge is still under audit for blatant corruption, Trump just awarded an even bigger contract to them. And at over $40million per mile it's the most expensive ever contract for Trump's wall yet.
America, you voted for the swamp, you got the swamp. Congratulations.
Source: Washington Post
A North Dakota construction firm that has received backing from President Trump has now secured the largest border wall contract ever awarded, a $1.3 billion deal to build 42 miles of black-painted fencing through the rugged mountains of southern Arizona.
The company that won the contract, Fisher Sand and Gravel, has been repeatedly lauded by the president in White House meetings with border officials and military commanders, the result of a long and personalized marketing pitch to Trump and ardent supporters of his barrier project.
After its initial bids for border contracts were passed over, the company and its CEO, Tommy Fisher, cut a direct path to the president by praising him on cable news, donating to his Republican allies and cultivating ties to former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon, GOP Senate candidate Kris Kobach and other conservative figures in Trump’s orbit.
Fisher’s first and only other major border contract, for $400 million, is under review by the Defense Department inspector general after Democratic lawmakers raised concerns about improper White House influence on the procurement process. The inspector general’s office confirmed Tuesday that the audit is ongoing.