John Oliver: Trump's Wall 'Destructive, Pointless, Ineffective, Racist, Weak'

Via Mashable, John Oliver rips into Trump's border wall:

With Steve Bannon and three others charged for defrauding "We Build the Wall" donors last week, Oliver decided to turn his attention back to Trump's pet project for his Sunday edition of Last Week Tonight — breaking down everything from Bannon's arrest to the controversial company (Fisher Sand and Gravel) involved in the wall's construction.

"Fisher Sand and Gravel is a company with a checkered past, that partnered with a shady non-profit, whose backers are now under indictment for skimming money for their own uses, in order to have a foreman who's not the actual foreman help build a wall that looks like it may either collapse or get pushed over," sums up Oliver, before turning his attention to Trump himself.

"There's perhaps nothing more emblematic of his presidency than this wall. It's destructive, pointless, ineffective, racist, weak, and something the damages of which we're going to have to be dealing with for a very long time."