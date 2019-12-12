Samantha Bee Warns: 'Don't Let GOP Yell You To Sleep'

Samantha Bee observes the impeachment "debate," consisting of somber Democrats, and Republicans who are convinced the "best defense is a loud offense."

Bee called the yellings of Louie Gohmert, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy... “Kava-noise” after Brett Kavanaugh.

Her definition is spot-on: “That’s when white men who’ve done something awful shout into a camera at us until it goes away.”

SAMANTHA BEE: My God, can you imagine if a woman tried that strategy? I get accused of being shrill even when I’m sleeping. And it wouldn’t work for people of color either. If any of them tried to pull a Louie Gohmert, they’d get swatted by the white ladies filming them at all times.

But Bee also noted that the press buys right into their nonsense: "It’s not partisan if it’s pretty much all one side. Believe me, if there were ever a real partisan brawl, Maxine Waters would let you know.”

This isn't a "he said, she said" both sides thing, folks. It's about whether we have free and fair elections from now on.