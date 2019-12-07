Six People Detained For Questioning In Pensacola Shooting

There are new developments in the investigation of the shooting that took place yesterday morning on the Pensacola Naval Base. Six Saudi nationals have been detained for questioning, and the shooter has been identified. The base is only partially open, even more than 24 hours after the shooting, given how large the crime scene and ensuing investigation necessarily must be.

According to The New York Times:

A United States military official identified the suspect, who was killed by a sheriff’s deputy during the attack, as Second Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani. He was one of hundreds of military trainees at the base, which is considered the home of naval aviation. Six other Saudi nationals were detained for questioning near the scene of the shooting, including three who were seen filming the entire incident, according to a person briefed on the initial stages of the investigation. A group that monitors online jihadist activity said that shortly before the shooting, a Twitter account with a name matching the gunman’s posted a “will” calling the United States a “nation of evil” and criticizing its support for Israel.

On MSNBC, Alex Witt talked to reporter on the scene, Blayne Alexander, who filled her on on what she knows, and the questions they have for officials that are in the forefront of their minds.

ALEXANDER: [W]e've got a number of questions for officials, and perhaps top of them are going to be what else do we know about this shooter? Now, we know that sources have confirmed to us the name. Again, FBI officials are not officially releasing his name, but sources have told NBC his name and that he is — we do know that he is a Saudi national. We also are going to ask about a bit of reporting from my colleague, Ken Dilanian. His sources are telling him that a number of, he says the shooter's Saudi classmates were led away by officials near the scene where that happened. So don't know the details of that, but certainly something we're going to be asking about as well. And another big question, Alex, that's top of mind is about the weapon itself.

↓ Story continues below ↓ One, how did he come in possession of that gun? We know that he did use a handgun in that attack. But the other question, of course, is how did he get it onto base? Know weapons are not allowed, handguns are not allowed. So the big question is what types of security measures were in place and how was he able to get that handgun on to base.

And now, the is even more disturbing news from, Clint Watts, terrorism expert and analyst for MSNBC:

Scenario unfolding #Pensacola is terrible. Yeah, impeachment, I got it, but this should be top priority in America today, Saudi shooter hosted dinner party to watch mass shooting vids, another Saudi student filmed outside, Saudi students unaccounted for https://t.co/DeGGjbb5Ag — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) December 7, 2019

Saudi student murdered U.S. Naval Academy graduate, other Saudi student filmed. ENOUGH!!! pic.twitter.com/YOC8DQa0PH — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) December 7, 2019

should have cut off all aid & diplomacy after Kashoggi murder. Don't care how much $ Saudi spends, maybe U.S. taxpayers would be willing to supplement U.S. companies to divest from Saudi. U.S. doing it with farm subsidies now, why not defense subsidies & reinvest in USA pic.twitter.com/w36IRTZRcw — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) December 7, 2019

Our questions are also, how strongly will Republicans, and Trump in particular, speak out against this gun violence, given the fact that it was perpetrated against their precious military members? Given that it was carried out by a Saudi national, and Trump is apparently fine with the Saudis killing American residents? And how seriously will he take these sentiments offered by Jared's BFF's daddy, the king of Saudi Arabia?

King Salman of Saudi Arabia just called to express his sincere condolences and give his sympathies to the families and friends of the warriors who were killed and wounded in the attack that took place in Pensacola, Florida.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of victims of today's tragic shooting at the U.S. Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. My thoughts are with our American friends at this difficult time. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) December 6, 2019

I take that back. It's not really a question if we already know the answer.