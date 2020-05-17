IG Steve Linick Was Investigating Mike Pompeo When Trump Fired Him

Gee, it's almost like when you give an autocrat no limits, he won't impose them on himself, either.
Exhibit Eleventy-Fourple-Quintillion of Trump's "presidency:" he fired yet another inspector general on Friday night. This time it was Steve Linick, the State Department's IG. Let me think, who's in charge of the State Department? Why, it's Mike Pompeo! And what do we learn almost immediately after this firing?
You guessed it, kids. There was an investigation being opened into Pompeo and his wife. Reporter Monica Alba joined Alex Witt to discuss it.
What's also striking here is that this is not the first of the inspectors general that the president has targeted. He has removed or made moves to oust others from different departments since this pandemic began. We've seen that from the intelligence community ranging to HHS, and also, the Defense Department, Alex. Those usually happen late at night, sometimes on a Friday evening, much like what we saw, sort of like not to be in the middle of all the news cycle, but noteworthy nonetheless.
As a matter of fact, this is the fourth inspector general Trump has sought to remove in five weeks, and the normally cool, cautious Rep. Engel is ready to rumble over it. So are astute Tweet-peeps, who are also quick to throw Trump's pathetic attempt to gin up artificial controversy against Obama right back in Trump's face, with the hashtag #Pompeogate.
Fired by Trump:
May 15, 2020
Steve Linick, State Department Inspector General
May 1, 2020
Christi Grimm, HHS Inspector General
April 7, 2020
Glenn Fine, Defense Department Inspector General
April 3, 2020
Michael Atkinson , Intelligence Community Inspector General
