SNL Spoofs NATO Summit, Assigns Dweeb Trump To 'Loser's Table'

What if the NATO summit was like a high school cafeteria divided into "cool kids" and "losers"? Watch and see.
By Karoli Kuns
SNL' s cold open riffed on the viral video last week that caught Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gossiping and mocking Trump at the NATO summit.

SNL imagined that scene as a high school cafeteria, with Trudeau and Macron as cool kids, with Boris Johnson tagging along.

As Trump munches MacDonald's cheeseburgers at a table with Latvia, he realizes he's "at the loser's table."

Kate McKinnon's Angela Merkel is hilarious, and at one point in the sketch Johnson slaps an "Impeach Me" sign on his back.

Watch and laugh.


