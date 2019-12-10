Winter Donation Drive

In Somber Historic Moment, Dems Unveil Articles Of Impeachment - UPDATED

And here we go.
By Susie Madrak

Washington Post:

Democrats are expected to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday that will focus on abuse of power and obstructing Congress, and would be voted on by the full House next week, according to three officials familiar with the matter.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) met with Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and other committee chairmen Monday night after a nine-hour hearing in which a Democratic counsel laid out the party’s case against Trump. The three officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private talks, cautioned that the plan had not been finalized.

Read the full articles of impeachment:

Articles of Impeachment by Karoli on Scribd


