Tucker Carlson: Trump Impeachment 'Has A Lot To Do With Slavery'

Tucker Carlson’s White Power Hour must have scoured through hours of Congressmembers’ impeachment debate remarks to find one the host could distort for dog whistles to his white nationalist fans.

In fact, there was nothing racial in the articles of impeachment that were passed Wednesday night. They accused Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress when he withheld aid to Ukraine, pressured its newly-elected president to dig up dirt on Trump’s (white) political foe, Joe Biden, and then blocked witnesses and documents from Congressional oversight.

But Carlson’s White Power elves proved they are nothing if not resourceful.

First, Carlson racialized the Democrats’ impeachment mantra, “Nobody is above the law.” Carlson sneered, “Except for anyone who might potentially vote Democrat, in which case laws are racist and must be ignored. You know that. That’s pretty amusing.”

Next, Carlson highlighted a comment by African American Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to dishonestly suggest impeachment is about rights for black people:

CARLSON: So why are we here? Why are we talking about this? Why have we devoted 43 minutes so far tonight to this topic? Why is the president being impeached?

Well, ask Hakeem Jeffries, a member of Congress from New York. As he'll tell you, impeachment has a lot to do with - and you never would have guessed this, by the way - has a lot to do with slavery. Bet you didn't see that coming. Watch Hakeem Jeffries explain.

[VIDEO CLIP OF JEFFRIES]: There are some who cynically argue that the impeachment of this president will further divide an already fractured union. But there is a difference between division and clarification. Slavery once divided the nation, but emancipators rose up to clarify that all men are created equally. Suffrage once divided the nation, but women rose up to clarify that all voices must be heard in our democracy. There is a difference between division and clarification.



Clearly, Jeffries was not arguing that impeachment had anything to do with slavery or race; he was talking about the need to stand up for principles. But maybe you need to have some principles to understand that. Let’s not forget Carlson ripped Trump’s behavior toward Ukraine in print but characterized it as a nothingburger on the air – you know, when the Fan in Chief is likely watching and Carlson’s paycheck might be at risk.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Carlson, who at long last admitted he supports (white nationalist-beloved) Russia over Ukraine, went on to argue that another reason impeachment happened is to distract from Congress’ just-passed, $1.4 trillion spending bill.

And guess what Carlson highlighted first in that bill?

CARLSON: We took a little time and checked. Here's a selection, for example. Thousands of Liberians from Liberia living in this country will get a special pathway to citizenship. Why? How'd that happen? Don't ask. It was never debated. You had no idea it was even happening this is your country. You didn't know, and of course, that was the point.

Carlson also stated, without evidence, that impeachment was a way of distracting from $4 billion going to what he said “should’ve been the scandal of the year,” the war in Afghanistan. And while it’s true The Washington Post just released “a massive trove of documents that revealed that our leaders had been systematically lying to us,” as Carlson said, he forgot to mention that story broke on December 9, four days after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced the Judiciary Committee would draw up articles of impeachment.

Carlson concluded by claiming that impeachment will “inevitably destroy” Democrats. You could almost see him salivating.

I can't help but think that Carlson's racial tirade was a way of distracting from the fact that he did not defend the behavior that got Trump impeached.

Watch Carlson trump up an excuse to race bait impeachment above, from the December 18, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Published with permission of NewsHounds.us